﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Çolakoğlu starts producing special stainless sheet grades

Friday, 16 October 2020 15:53:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steelmaker Çolakoğlu Metalurji has said that it has started the production of special grades of stainless sheet as of the current month of October.

The company said that it has achieved the biggest casting tonnage for 304 and 304 L grades in the world and the first production of these grades in Turkey.

Being one of the key flat steel producers in Turkey, Çolakoğlu is seeking to expand its portfolio, entering the value-added steel segment.

The company has an annual production capacity of 4.5 million mt of hot rolled coil, 3.5 million mt of slabs, 1 million mt of rebar and 2.5 million mt of billet.


Tags: hrc  stainless  steelmaking  slab  Turkey  rebar  semis  stainless   billet  flats  longs  Europe  Çolakoğlu  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Oct

Turkey's CRC imports up 18.9 percent in January-August
08  Oct

Turkish mill Icdas raises its rebar price on lira basis
07  Oct

Billet prices heading south in Turkey
06  Oct

CISA: Steel inventories in China down 1.5% in late Sept ahead of holidays
05  Oct

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 5.4 percent in January-August