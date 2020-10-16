Turkey’s Çolakoğlu starts producing special stainless sheet grades

Friday, 16 October 2020 15:53:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish steelmaker Çolakoğlu Metalurji has said that it has started the production of special grades of stainless sheet as of the current month of October.

The company said that it has achieved the biggest casting tonnage for 304 and 304 L grades in the world and the first production of these grades in Turkey.

Being one of the key flat steel producers in Turkey, Çolakoğlu is seeking to expand its portfolio, entering the value-added steel segment.

The company has an annual production capacity of 4.5 million mt of hot rolled coil, 3.5 million mt of slabs, 1 million mt of rebar and 2.5 million mt of billet.