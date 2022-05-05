﻿
Turkey’s Çolakoğlu achieves two world records in stainless steelmaking

Thursday, 05 May 2022 12:04:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that Turkish steelmaker Çolakoğlu has achieved two world records in stainless steelmaking at its Dilovası plant.

The company’s vacuum oxygen decarburization (VOD) plant, supplied by Primetals, achieved a heat size of 298.2 tons and reached a carbon content of five parts per million after decarburization, a record-low carbon level.

“We create value by recycling stainless scrap, thus creating stainless steel for the Turkish industry, and we will contribute to reducing Turkey’s trade deficit by replacing imports,” Uğur Dalbeler, CEO of Çolakoğlu, said.


