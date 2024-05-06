Turkey’s Çolakoğlu Metalurji commissions second reheating furnace

Monday, 06 May 2024 11:56:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France-based machine industry company Fives Group has announced that it has commissioned Turkish steelmaker Çolakoğlu Metalurji’s second reheating furnace to increase production capacity and meet the growing steel market demand. The first furnace was also installed by Fives Group.

The reheating furnace with Stein Digit@l Furnace® technology is capable of reheating slabs of up to 40 mt with a maximum capacity of 450 mt per hour, ensuring improved production performance. The furnace was installed in early September 2023.

“Çolakoğlu Metalurji’s decision to invest in the second furnace was driven by market growth. We also had limitations on the existing furnace, creating a bottleneck for the existing hot strip mill,” Sercan Bahadır, production engineer - hot strip mill at Çolakoğlu Metalurji, said.