Iran’s steel exports up 6.6 percent in last Iranian year

Monday, 08 April 2024 15:27:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Iranian Steel Producers Association has announced the steel export data for the last Iranian year ended March 20, 2024.

In the given year, Iran’s total steel exports increased by 6.6 percent year on year to 11.3 million mt.

In particular, the country’s finished steel product exports increased by 7.4 percent to 3.4 million mt. Looking at the finished steel products, the country’s long steel exports increased by 8.2 percent year on year to three million mt. In particular, rebar exports rose by 5.4 percent year on year to 2.6 million mt. In the given period, Iran’s flat steel exports totaled 482,000 mt, rising by 2.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, Iran’s semi-finished steel product exports amounted to 7.8 million mt, rising by 6.3 percent year on year. The country’s billet and bloom exports decreased by 1.1 percent year on year to 5.3 million mt, while its slab exports totaled 2.5 million mt, up by 26.2 percent year on year.