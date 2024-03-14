Tosyalı Algerie orders coil coating line for flat steel plant

Thursday, 14 March 2024 16:42:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker GLOBUS S.r.l. has announced that it will supply a coil coating line to Algerian steel producer Tosyali Iron and Steel Industry Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding. The line will be installed in the new flat steel production plant, which is under construction in Oran, Algeria.

According to the statement, the line, designed for a maximum speed of 210 m/min, will be equipped with state-of-the-art process control functions and will be the fastest coating line for steel coils in the world. The flat steel plant, which will have an annual production capacity of two million mt, is scheduled to commence production this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Within the past decade, GLOBUS supplied Tosyalı with a coil coating line and the tension leveling section for the Osmaniye plant, Turkey.