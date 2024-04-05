﻿
Tosyali Algerie to build pickling and cold rolling facility

Friday, 05 April 2024
       

Turkey-based Tosyalı Holding has taken another step in its flat steel production project. Algeria-based steel producer Tosyalı Algerie, a subsidiary of Tosyalı Holding, has signed a contract with Sinosteel Equipment Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese Sinosteel International, for the construction of a 1,780 mm pickling and cold rolling facility, according to media reports. The details regarding the capacity of the facility have not been disclosed.

Commenting on the agreement, Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of Tosyalı Holding, stated that the products from the given project will be offered to both the local and global markets.

The fourth phase of Tosyali Algerie’s capacity expansion project in Oran, which began in 2022, will be concluded in 2025, as SteelOrbis previously reported. With the completion of the project, the company will strengthen its position in the global market by supplying green steel to European and Middle Eastern countries.


Tags: Algeria North Africa Steelmaking Tosyalı 

