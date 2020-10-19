﻿
Tosyali Algerie to ship large rebar cargo to Canada

Monday, 19 October 2020 17:34:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Tosyali Algerie continues to gradually strengthen its export positions and is becoming a regular supplier to certain destinations. It has recently announced that it will shortly ship a large longs cargo to Canada, a market which had made a couple of purchases from Tosyali previously. This latest shipment, according to the official statement, will contain 18,000 mt of rebar and 400 mt of wire rod. In addition, the producer is going to send 3,000 mt to Romania soon, SteelOrbis understands.

