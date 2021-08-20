Turkey’s Tosyalı on track for 8.5 million mt capacity in Algeria

Friday, 20 August 2021 15:00:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi has stated that the fourth phase of the investment at its Algeria-based subsidiary Tosyalı Algerie is continuing.

When all the phases are completed at Tosyalı Algerie, the production capacity will reach 8.5 million mt of flat and long products, including 7.5 million mt from its integrated mining plant.

The first phase of the Tosyalı Algerie investment was completed in 2013, the second phase in 2015 and the third phase in 2018. Tosyalı Algerie, which has the world’s largest DRI production facilities with an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt, achieved a world record by reaching a production level of 2.23 million mt in 2020.

Meanwhile, in addition to its existing port operation in Iskenderun, Turkey, and the planned port investment in Erzin, Turkey, Tosyalı also has a large port investment in Algeria. The port in Algeria is the largest port in the country with its ship docking and 150,000 mt unloading capacity. With the 12 km conveyor belt system, which is one of the longest lines in Europe, 4,000 mt per hour can be transported from the port to the plant without using any vehicle.