Hecate Energy, Tosyalı Algerie and Sonatrach join forces for green hydrogen production in Algeria

Monday, 02 June 2025 13:45:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to media reports, US-based Hecate Energy will collaborate with Algerian steel producer Tosyalı Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding, and Algeria-based energy company Sonatrach to develop a large-scale green hydrogen plant with the aim to support green steel production in Algeria.

The project will be based on feasibility studies conducted in 2024 by Tosyalı Algerie and Sonatrach, which signed a memorandum of understanding to explore green hydrogen production in the country, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The project will be executed in two phases. The first phase will include completing studies aimed at assessing the project's feasibility and profitability, while the second phase will focus on the construction of the project. The cost, location and production capacity of the plant have not been disclosed. Meanwhile, the European Union and Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development will provide funding of around €28 million to the project.

Algeria aims to produce 27 percent of its energy mix from renewables by 2026, with plans to generate approximately 15 gigawatts of clean power.


Tags: Algeria North Africa Steelmaking Tosyalı 

