Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding has announced that its Algerian steel producing subsidiary Tosyalı Algerie has exported 25,000 mt of slabs so far in August. These are the first slab exports in the history of the country.

In May this year, the company started slab production at its facility with an annual capacity of 2.2 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported . In addition, Tosyalı Algerie’s cold rolling mill and galvanizing lines are expected to be operational next year.