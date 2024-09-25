 |  Login 
Tosyalı Algerie begins production at second DRI facility

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 16:00:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Steel producer Tosyalı Algerie, Algeria-based subsidiary of Turkish company Tosyalı Holding, has announced that it has commissioned and started commercial production at the direct reduced iron (DRI) facility within the scope of the four-phase flat steel complex investment in Bethioua, Oran. The facility, which has an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt, can operate with both natural gas and hydrogen.

With its existing DRI facility with a capacity of 2.5 million mt, the company now has the largest direct reduced iron production capacity in Europe and North Africa.

The company started slab production at the flat product complex in May this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported, while the fourth phase of the investment is expected to be completed by 2025. When all phases of the investment are completed, Tosyalı Algerie will have an annual production capacity of 8.5 million mt of flat and long products.


Tags: Algeria North Africa Steelmaking Tosyalı 

