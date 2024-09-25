Tosyalı Algerie begins production at second DRI facility

Steel producer Tosyalı Algerie, Algeria-based subsidiary of Turkish company Tosyalı Holding, has announced that it has commissioned and started commercial production at the direct reduced iron (DRI) facility within the scope of the four-phase flat steel complex investment in Bethioua, Oran. The facility, which has an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt, can operate with both natural gas and hydrogen.

With its existing DRI facility with a capacity of 2.5 million mt, the company now has the largest direct reduced iron production capacity in Europe and North Africa.