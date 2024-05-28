Tosyalı Algerie commissions new flat steel facility, begins slab production

﻿
Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding has announced that its Algerian steel producer subsidiary Tosyalı Algerie has commissioned its flat steel production facility. The facility is part of Tosyalı Algerie’s four-phase investment to meet the country’s flat steel needs completely with domestic production and will contribute to the integration of the Algerian industry and the increase in non-hydrocarbon export revenues.

The facility with an annual capacity of 2.2 million mt has started slab production, while the cold rolling mill and galvanizing lines are expected to be operational next year.

When the fourth phase of the investment is completed, Tosyalı Algerie’s production capacity will reach 8.5 million mt of flat and long products, including 7.5 million mt from its integrated mining plant, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


