Tosyalı Algerie to commission flat steel complex in Oran from 2024

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 12:15:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Algerian steel producer Tosyalı Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding, plans to commence production at its flat steel complex in Oran from the first quarter of 2024, Alp Topçuoğlu, Tosyalı Algerie board member, has stated in an interview. In particular, the hot rolling plant, the direct reduced iron unit, the pelletizing plant and the iron ore beneficiation plant will be put into operation in 2024, while the cold rolling plant and the galvanizing units will be put into operation in 2025.

The flat steel complex, which has an investment of $1.5 billion dollars, will have an annual production capacity of two million mt and will create 2,500 new jobs. The company will employ a total of 6,500 people when all the units of the flat steel complex are commissioned.

Regarding 2022, Topçuoğlu stated that the company ended the year with an export revenue of over $800 million, a record, despite the negative effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Tosyalı Algerie export to 50 countries, mainly to Europe, West Africa, North America and Latin America. In 2022, the company produced three million mt of steel and exported over 1.25 billion mt of steel.