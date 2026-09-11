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Tosyalı Algerie makes first export from new cold rolling complex

Friday, 11 September 2026 10:29:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Algeria-based steelmaker Tosyalı Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkey's Tosyalı Holding, has announced that it has completed the first export shipment from its new cold rolling complex in Bethioua, Oran, marking the start of overseas shipments from the recently commissioned facility. The company said the milestone will enable it to bring its higher-value-added steel production capacity to international markets.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, the first export follows the start of production at the complex at the end of July this year, when Tosyalı Algeria produced its first pickled and oiled coil on the pickling line and tandem cold rolling mill.

New complex has 1.8 million mt annual capacity

The new complex is designed to annually produce up to 1.8 million mt of steel, with all production lines expected to be fully commissioned during September.

The complex will manufacture steel products for several industries, including the automotive, home appliance, construction, energy and manufacturing sectors. It also includes a processing center for preparing and cutting steel coils according to customers' requirements.

Tosyalı Algeria plans to prioritize supplies to the Algerian domestic market while also expanding exports, with the investment aimed at reducing Algeria's dependence on steel imports and supporting the country's non-hydrocarbon exports.

Once all of its investment projects are completed, Tosyalı Algerie expects its total annual steel production capacity to reach 9.5 million mt.

Tags: Crc Flats Algeria North Africa Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Tosyalı 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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