According to a statement released by US-based direct reduction technology supplier Midrex Technologies, Algeria-based steelmaker Tosyalı Algérie, a subsidiary of Turkey's Tosyalı Holding, has achieved a new monthly production record at its first direct reduced iron (DRI-I) plant in September 2026.

In the given month, the DRI-I plant produced 235,168 mt of direct reduced iron, achieving an average production rate of 328.9 mt per hour, exceeding the facility's design capacity of 312.5 mt per hour.

The September production volume also surpassed the plant's previous monthly record of 227,739 mt, achieved in November 2022, when the facility recorded an average production rate of 316.3 mt per hour. Accordingly, the new record represents an increase of 7,429 mt, or approximately 3.3 percent, compared to the previous record.

Midrex Technologies highlighted the achievement as a milestone in the operational performance of Tosyalı Algeria's DRI-I facility.