Tosyali Algeria expands presence in EU wire rod market

Monday, 05 October 2020 16:46:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tosyali Algerie, the large DRI-based integrated steel producer in Algeria, continues to expand its export presence. The company is preparing to ship some amount of 9 mm wire rod of SAE 1008 quality, the official statement reads. According to sources, the lots will be delivered to Europe.

This is the first time Algeria will have produced and exported such a product, SteelOrbis understands. Overall, Tosyali Algerie has been actively working on strengthening its presence abroad. Along with some rebar sales to Europe, the company has been sending good volumes to North America, to the US and Canada specifically. However, the recently-disclosed intention of Canada to launch an antidumping probe was expected.