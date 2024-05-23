﻿
Tosyalı Algerie begins construction of first iron ore concentrate production unit

Thursday, 23 May 2024 11:07:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Algerian steel producer Tosyalı Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding, has started construction of the first iron ore concentrate production unit of the future Toumiat steel complex in north Bechar, according to local media reports. The unit will be completed within two years.

The new unit will have an annual production capacity of one million mt of iron ore concentrate, allowing valorization of the iron deposit of Gara Djebilet mines in Tindouf, Algeria.

In addition, in 2023, Tosyalı Algerie signed a memorandum of understanding with Algerian state-owned Feraal to build an iron ore beneficiation plant at the Gara Djebilet mines with an annual production capacity of 500,000 mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


