Tosyalı Algerie achieves record DRI production in 2021

Thursday, 17 March 2022 15:00:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based Midrex Technologies has announced that Algerian steel producer Tosyalı Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding, established a new world record in 2021 for annual direct reduced iron (DRI) production by a single module plant, producing more than 2.28 million mt. The former record was set in 2020 by Tosyalı in only its second year of operation.

“In the last quarter of 2021, we started the last phase of our investment at Tosyalı Algerie, which includes a new DRI facility with the latest and best available technology. This new investment in Algeria is highly important, not only because of the 2.5 million mt of additional capacity, but also because of the positive environmental impact,” Suhat Korkmaz, CEO of Tosyalı Holding, said.

In July 2021, Tosyali Holding awarded Midrex and its partner Luxembourg-based plantmaker Paul Wurth a contract to build a second DRI plant at the Tosyalı Algerie steelworks in Bethioua. The new DRI plant will produce 2.5 million mt of cold DRI and hot DRI, similar to the original plant.