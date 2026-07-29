Tosyalı Algerie produces first cold rolled products at new complex

Algeria-based steelmaker Tosyalı Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkey's Tosyalı Holding, has announced the successful production of its first pickled and oiled and cold rolled products on its new pickling and tandem cold mill line, marking the start of production at the company's Cold Rolling Complex.

The new complex is designed to supply high-value-added flat steel products to the automotive, home appliance, construction, energy and advanced manufacturing industries, while supporting Tosyalı Algeria's expansion from the Algerian market into international markets.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the company launched its export operations for 2026 with shipments totaling 22,000 mt of hot rolled steel sheets to Poland, Lithuania, Italy and Tunisia, generating estimated revenues of $13.5 million. During the launch, Algeria's minister of foreign trade and export promotion Kamel Rezig stated that he would supervise the company's first cold rolled steel export operation following the full commissioning of its new production units.