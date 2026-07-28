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Average freight rates increase by $3/mt in June for Brazilian finished steel imports

Tuesday, 28 July 2026 15:31:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The Brazilian foreign trade central system Siscomex said average freight rates for the country's finished steel imports were $63 per metric ton (/mt) during June, up from $60/mt in May.  

For HRC, it was $31/metric tons (mt) for Egypt, $116/mt for South Korea, $63/mt for China, $51/mt for Austria and $61/mt for Vietnam. 

For CRC, it was $55/mt for South Korea, $45/mt for Taiwan, $63/mt for Vietnam and $54/mt for China. 

For coated flat products, it was $59/mt for China, $59/mt for Vietnam, $102/mt for South Korea, $96/mt for Japan, $65/mt from India, $29/mt for Germany, $50/mt for Peru, and $39/mt for Turkey. 

 For wire rod, it was $32/mt for Egypt, $62/mt for Russia, $66/mt for China. 

For rebars, it was $32/mt for Egypt, $76/mt for Russia, $75/mt from China, and $141/mt for South Korea. 

For flat bars, $45/mt from Spain, $39/mt for Turkey, $168/mt for China and $115/mt for Taiwan. 

For beams, $97/mt for China, $19/mt for Turkey, and $222/mt from the UK. 

For steel wire, $89/mt for China, $24/mt for Egypt, $36/mt for Turkey, $175/mt for South Korea, and $123/mt for Austria.  

In June, the Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent in volume to 29 percent of the total, against 41 percent in May, a decline reflecting the impact of antidumping duties on imports of CRC and coated flat products from China, imposed by Brazilian authorities in February. 

BrianWhary
Brian Whary
Editor

I graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism, having started my career covering US energy markets for 15 years. For the past several years, I have transitioned to coverage of the US steel markets, where my focus has been on providing daily price reporting and industry news for US scrap, flat steel and domestic and import long steel markets.


Tags: Coated Wire Rod Crc Hrc Beams Rebar Wire  Longs Flats Brazil South America Freight 

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