Average freight rates increase by $3/mt in June for Brazilian finished steel imports

The Brazilian foreign trade central system Siscomex said average freight rates for the country's finished steel imports were $63 per metric ton (/mt) during June, up from $60/mt in May.

For HRC, it was $31/metric tons (mt) for Egypt, $116/mt for South Korea, $63/mt for China, $51/mt for Austria and $61/mt for Vietnam.

For CRC, it was $55/mt for South Korea, $45/mt for Taiwan, $63/mt for Vietnam and $54/mt for China.

For coated flat products, it was $59/mt for China, $59/mt for Vietnam, $102/mt for South Korea, $96/mt for Japan, $65/mt from India, $29/mt for Germany, $50/mt for Peru, and $39/mt for Turkey.

For wire rod, it was $32/mt for Egypt, $62/mt for Russia, $66/mt for China.

For rebars, it was $32/mt for Egypt, $76/mt for Russia, $75/mt from China, and $141/mt for South Korea.

For flat bars, $45/mt from Spain, $39/mt for Turkey, $168/mt for China and $115/mt for Taiwan.

For beams, $97/mt for China, $19/mt for Turkey, and $222/mt from the UK.

For steel wire, $89/mt for China, $24/mt for Egypt, $36/mt for Turkey, $175/mt for South Korea, and $123/mt for Austria.

In June, the Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent in volume to 29 percent of the total, against 41 percent in May, a decline reflecting the impact of antidumping duties on imports of CRC and coated flat products from China, imposed by Brazilian authorities in February.