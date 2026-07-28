Krakatau Steel declares force majeure after fire disrupts full-hard CRC production

Indonesia-based steel producer PT Krakatau Steel has declared force majeure after a fire occurred on July 19, 2026 at the continuous tandem cold mill (CTCM) production area of its cold rolling mill in Cilegon disrupted the production of full-hard cold rolled coil, according to local media reports. Krakatau Steel is still assessing the extent of the impact on operations, and it has not disclosed the volume of production affected.

The company has also not provided an estimate of the financial losses caused by the fire or a timetable for restoring the CTCM production area.

Other operations around the cold rolling mill remain unaffected and continue to run normally. The facility can still produce soft CRC through its batch annealing furnace and hot rolled pickled and oiled steel through its continuous pickling line.

Krakatau Steel said it is carrying out the necessary repairs to return the CTCM area to operation as soon as possible.

To maintain the availability of full-hard CRC in the Indonesian market, Krakatau Steel plans to cooperate with other domestic CRC producers while its own production remains disrupted.