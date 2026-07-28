 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Krakatau...

Krakatau Steel declares force majeure after fire disrupts full-hard CRC production

Tuesday, 28 July 2026 14:04:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Indonesia-based steel producer PT Krakatau Steel has declared force majeure after a fire occurred on July 19, 2026 at the continuous tandem cold mill (CTCM) production area of its cold rolling mill in Cilegon disrupted the production of full-hard cold rolled coil, according to local media reports. Krakatau Steel is still assessing the extent of the impact on operations, and it has not disclosed the volume of production affected.

The company has also not provided an estimate of the financial losses caused by the fire or a timetable for restoring the CTCM production area.

Other operations around the cold rolling mill remain unaffected and continue to run normally. The facility can still produce soft CRC through its batch annealing furnace and hot rolled pickled and oiled steel through its continuous pickling line.

Krakatau Steel said it is carrying out the necessary repairs to return the CTCM area to operation as soon as possible.

To maintain the availability of full-hard CRC in the Indonesian market, Krakatau Steel plans to cooperate with other domestic CRC producers while its own production remains disrupted.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Crc Flats Indonesia Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

PT Krakatau Steel signs long-term CRC supply agreement with Kerismas Group

18 Mar | Steel News

Vietnam opposes findings in Indonesia’s AD investigation on cold galvanized steel

18 Aug | Steel News

Vietnam extends AD duty on certain stainless cold rolled imports

28 Oct | Steel News

Krakatau Steel’s sales revenues up 1.73 percent in 2016

31 Mar | Steel News

Indonesian steel producer GRP orders new reversing cold rolling mill

14 May | Steel News

Malaysia starts AD duty probe on CR stainless and coated steel imports

28 Apr | Steel News

Vietnam imposes provisional AD duty on cold rolled stainless steel

27 Dec | Steel News

Latest steel plant projects in Southeast Asia

28 Oct | Steel News

Vietnam launches AD duty investigation for cold stainless steel imports

08 Jul | Steel News

Indonesia imposes antidumping duty on CRC imports from five countries

26 Mar | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.6 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
DC01
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.6 mm
Width:  1,200 mm
Coil:   R
DC01
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.6 mm
Width:  1,000 - 2,000 mm
Coil:   R
FEROCOM JSC
View Offer