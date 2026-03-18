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PT Krakatau Steel signs long-term CRC supply agreement with Kerismas Group

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 13:25:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Indonesia-based steel producer PT Krakatau Steel has signed a long-term supply agreement with PT Kerismas Witikco Makmur and its business group Kerismas Group to supply cold rolled coil (CRC) and hot rolled pickled and oiled steel products.

Krakatau Steel stated that the agreement covers a total volume of 36,000 metric tons of CRC and HRPO to be delivered over the next year. The steel producer stated that the agreement is part of its broader strategy to reinforce the domestic steel industry ecosystem by ensuring consistent raw material availability for downstream manufacturers.

According to Krakatau Steel, the supply agreement with Kerismas Group has been enabled by working capital support from Indonesia’s national investment fund Danantara, which is aimed at securing upstream raw material availability.

Krakatau Steel emphasized that stable raw material supply allows the company to provide reliable deliveries to its partners, adding that improved supply certainty is expected to enhance the operational efficiency and market competitiveness of Kerismas Group in both domestic and export markets.


Tags: Crc Flats Indonesia Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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