Vietnam opposes findings in Indonesia’s AD investigation on cold galvanized steel

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 12:09:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV), under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has opposed the draft conclusions of the Indonesian Anti-Dumping Commission (KADI) regarding the investigation in the antidumping case of cold galvanized steel imports from Vietnam and China.

KADI said that it has found dumping in Vietnam's cold steel sheet exports and that these imports have caused damage to the Indonesian cold sheet companies.

TRAV objected to a number of inappropriate conclusions, which did not properly reflect the actual situation of Vietnamese enterprises such as value added tax, duplication in calculations, adding that these inaccurate contents led to a high margin of dumping and was detrimental to Vietnamese enterprises. It also asked KADI to carefully reconsider the calculation method.