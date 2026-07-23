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China's HRC output decreases by 4.4 percent in H1 2026

Thursday, 23 July 2026 09:19:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, China's HRC and CRC production totaled 109.175 million mt and 25.018 million mt, down 4.4 percent and up 6.0 percent year on year, respectively, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).    

In June alone, China's HRC and CRC production amounted to 19.113 million mt and 4.545 million mt, down 1.4 percent and up 13.5 percent year on year, while up 5.3 percent and 6.0 percent month on month, respectively.

In June, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved on an overall downtrend. HRC prices reached a peak in June at RMB 3,510/mt ($517/mt) on June 2-3, with the lowest level during the month seen at RMB 3,420/mt ($504/mt) on June 30, according to SteelOrbis' data.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, China's steel sheet/plate exports totaled 32.24 million mt in the January-June period this year, down 11.2 percent year on year, 2.7 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first five months this year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In June alone, China's steel sheet/plate exports amounted to 6.09 million mt, up 2.6 percent year on year, while down 0.16 percent month on month.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: Hrc Crc Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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