Tosyali Algerie launches first steel exports of 2026

Thursday, 15 January 2026 11:24:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Tosyali Algerie, Algeria-based subsidiary of Turkish company Tosyalı Holding, has announced that it has hosted the visit of Kamel Rezig, Algeria’s minister of foreign trade and export promotion, marking the launch of its first export operations of 2026.

During the visit, the minister oversaw the shipment of 22,000 mt of steel products, including hot rolled steel sheets, loaded onto four vessels departing from the ports of Arzew and Oran. The shipments are destined for Poland, Lithuania, Italy and Tunisia, generating export revenues estimated at $13.5 million.

Official support for export expansion

During the visit, the minister called for the swift completion of Tosyali Algeria’s expansion projects, noting their strategic importance. He said he intends to return to the Tosyali complex to supervise the next export operation of cold rolled steel products, once the new production units are fully commissioned.

Strengthening Algeria’s steel export footprint

The launch of its 2026 exports reflects Tosyali Algeria’s growing role as a regional steel export hub, supplying a wide range of flat steel products to European and Mediterranean markets while supporting Algeria’s broader export promotion strategy.


