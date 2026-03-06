 |  Login 
US Department of Commerce issues final anti-dumping determination for Algerian rebar

Friday, 06 March 2026 19:39:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (Commerce) has affirmed its preliminary findings from December 19, 2025, finding steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Algeria was sold into the United States at less than fair value (LTFV).

Following a lack of response from all parties involved, Commerce has determined an estimated weighted-average anti-dumping margin (AD) of 127.32 percent now exists as its Final Determination based on the investigation period from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2025.

In December, Commerce published in the Federal Register its preliminary determination in the LTFV investigation of rebar from Algeria, inviting parties to comment.

On January 20, 2026, the case petitioner, the Rebar Trade Action Coalition (RTAC), submitted a case brief urging Commerce to continue relying on adverse facts available, to determine the dumping margin of the non-responsive mandatory respondent, Tosyali Iron Steel Industry Algeria SPA (Tosyali), make no changes to the dumping margins determined in the Preliminary Determination for Tosyali and all other producers and exporters. 

No other party submitted a case brief regarding the Preliminary Determination, and no party submitted a rebuttal brief. As Commerce received no other substantive comments requesting consideration of changes, Commerce agrees with the petitioner that no changes are warranted. As a result, the Preliminary Determination has been adopted in this Final Determination, and no decision memorandum was expected.


