US rebar imports rise sharply in December 2025 from November

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 57,847 mt in December last year, up 134.8 percent month on month and up 1.4 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $31.9 million in December last year, compared to $13.48 million in November and $39.53 million in December 2024.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in December with 49,880 mt, compared to 7,931 mt in November. Other top sources of imported rebar in December include the Dominican Republic with 4,050 mt, South Korea with 1,660 mt, and Brazil with 1,472 mt.