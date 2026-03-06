 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rebar imports rise sharply in December 2025 from November

Friday, 06 March 2026 13:55:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 57,847 mt in December last year, up 134.8 percent month on month and up 1.4 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $31.9 million in December last year, compared to $13.48 million in November and $39.53 million in December 2024.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in December with 49,880 mt, compared to 7,931 mt in November. Other top sources of imported rebar in December include the Dominican Republic with 4,050 mt, South Korea with 1,660 mt, and Brazil with 1,472 mt.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US rebar exports down 26.5 percent in December 2025 from November

05 Mar | Steel News

US rebar exports down 44.7 percent in November 2025 from October

16 Feb | Steel News

US rebar imports down 51.5 percent in November 2025

13 Feb | Steel News

US rebar exports down 44.2 percent in August 2025

22 Dec | Steel News

US rebar imports down 40.8 percent in August 2025

18 Dec | Steel News

US domestic long steel prices flat for ninth week as demand stumbles, scrap slips

03 Oct | Longs and Billet

US rebar exports up 11.5 percent in July 2025

30 Sep | Steel News

US rebar imports down 51.8 percent in July 2025

26 Sep | Steel News

US rebar exports down 44.5 percent in June 2025

26 Aug | Steel News

US rebar imports up 71.1 percent in June 2025

25 Aug | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  6 - 32 mm
ES ISO 6935-2 2019 B500BWR , ASTM A615 GR 60
YOTTA TRADING
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer