US rebar exports down 26.5 percent in December 2025 from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 3,311 mt in December last year, down 26.5 percent month on month and down 73.0 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $2.9 million in December, compared to $3.34 million in the previous month and $10.06 million in the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in December with 2,403 mt, compared to 3,030 mt in November and 10,172 mt in December 2024. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in December.