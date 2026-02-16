 |  Login 
US rebar exports down 44.7 percent in November 2025 from October

Monday, 16 February 2026 15:22:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 4,505 mt in November last year, down 44.7 percent month on month and down 75.9 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $3.34 million in November, compared to $6.76 million in the previous month and $14.92 million in the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in November with 3,030 mt, compared to 6,176 mt in October and 14,215 mt in November last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in November.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

