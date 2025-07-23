 |  Login 
US rebar imports up 34.7 percent in April 2025

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 22:13:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 73,792 mt in May this year, up 34.7 percent month on month and down 39.7 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $39.3 million in April this year, compared to $31.1 million in April and $72.3 million in May last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Vietnam in May with 38,562 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in May include Egypt with 19,668 mt, the Turkey with 7,134 mt and the Dominican Republic with 5,252 mt.


