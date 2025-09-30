 |  Login 
US rebar exports up 11.5 percent in July 2025

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 06:39:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 8,601 mt in July this year, up 11.5 percent month on month and down 58.5 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $7.4 million in July, compared to $7.0 million in the previous month and $17.5 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in July with 5,431 mt, compared to 6,007 mt in June and 13,766 mt in July last year. The other top destination was the Dominican Republic with 1,815 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in July.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

