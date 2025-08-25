US rebar imports up 71.1 percent in June 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 126,220 mt in June this year, up 71.1 percent month on month and up 40.9 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $67.2 million in June this year, compared to $39.3 million in May and $47.5 million in June last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Vietnam in June with 58,622 mt, compared to 38,562 mt in May. Other top sources of imported rebar in June include Egypt with 45,846 mt, Algeria with 17,194 mt, and the Dominican Republic with 3,059 mt.