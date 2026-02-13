US rebar imports down 51.5 percent in November 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 24,633 mt in November this year, down 51.5 percent month on month and down 62.7 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $13.5 million in November this year, compared to $27.8 million in October and $43.4 million in November 2024.

The US imported the most rebar from Brazil in November with 11,140 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in November include Turkey with 7,932 mt, Venezuela with 3,853 mt, and the Dominican Republic with 1,029 mt.