US rebar exports down 44.5 percent in June 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 7,717 mt in June this year, down 44.5 percent month on month and down 61.5 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $7.0 million in June, compared to $12.1 million in the previous month and $16.6 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in June with 6,007 mt, compared to 8,362 mt in May and 11,700 mt in June last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in June.