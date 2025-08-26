 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rebar exports down 44.5 percent in June 2025

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 07:22:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 7,717 mt in June this year, down 44.5 percent month on month and down 61.5 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $7.0 million in June, compared to $12.1 million in the previous month and $16.6 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in June with 6,007 mt, compared to 8,362 mt in May and 11,700 mt in June last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in June.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local Indian rebar prices fall more rapidly as big mills cut prices, demand outlook cautious

26 Aug | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill cuts its longs prices sharply

26 Aug | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its rebar price

26 Aug | Longs and Billet

S. Arabia’s Hadeed keeps Sept output prices stable for fourth straight month

26 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 26, 2025 

26 Aug | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.2 percent in mid-August

26 Aug | Steel News

Rebar spot prices in Turkey mostly decline

25 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices inch down, may rebound amid stimulus policies and better outlook for Sept

25 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 25, 2025 

25 Aug | Longs and Billet

US rebar imports up 71.1 percent in June 2025

25 Aug | Steel News