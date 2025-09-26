US rebar imports down 51.8 percent in July 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 60,845 mt in July this year, down 51.8 percent month on month and down 22.7 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $32.9 million in July this year, compared to $67.2 million in June and $47.5 million in July last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Egypt in July with 16,058 mt, compared to 45,846 mt in June and 12,117 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported rebar in July include Ukraine with 15,246 mt, Turkey with 9,697 mt, and Algeria with 8,360 mt.