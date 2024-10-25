Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.84 percent in September from August

Taiwan’s industrial production index in September this year decreased by 2.9 percent compared to August and went up by 11.2 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month went up by 0.13 percent compared to the previous month and by 12.05 percent year on year.

In September, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 0.84 percent and output of metal product manufacturing went down by 4.84 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 0.39 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved up by 7.43 percent.

Meanwhile, in September this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 4.86 percent, while output in the automotive industry increased by 1.08 percent, both year on year.