Taiwan's basic metal output up 1.30 percent in July 2026 from June

Taiwan's industrial production index increased by 4.49 percent month on month and by 25.61 percent year on year in July this year, according to the country's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan's seasonally adjusted industrial production index rose by 4.15 percent month on month and by 24.77 percent year on year.

In the given month, output in the country's basic metal manufacturing sector increased by 1.30 percent month on month, while fabricated metal product manufacturing output moved up by 4.67 percent. On a year-on-year basis, basic metal manufacturing output rose by 13.24 percent and fabricated metal product manufacturing output increased by 28.12 percent.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's machinery and equipment manufacturing output was up by 19.75 percent year on year in July, while automotive industry output fell by 5.03 percent.