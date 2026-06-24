Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 3.7 percent in Jan-May 2026

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in May this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.16 billion, increasing by 9.6 percent compared to May 2025 and up by 4.0 percent compared to the previous month. In April, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had amounted to $2.08 billion.

In the January-May period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders increased by 3.7 percent year on year to $10.10 billion.