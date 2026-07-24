Taiwan's basic metal output down 6.71 percent in June 2026 from May

Taiwan's industrial production index increased by 1.97 percent month on month and by 22.95 percent year on year in June this year, according to the country's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan's seasonally adjusted industrial production index rose by 2.68 percent month on month and by 19.89 percent year on year.

In the given month, output in the country's basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 6.71 percent month on month, while fabricated metal product manufacturing output increased by 5.43 percent. On a year-on-year basis, basic metal manufacturing output rose by 7.43 percent and fabricated metal product manufacturing output increased by 27.90 percent.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's machinery and equipment manufacturing output decreased by 1.72 percent year on year in June, while automotive industry output rose by 4.21 percent.