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Taiwan's basic metal output down 6.71 percent in June 2026 from May

Friday, 24 July 2026 13:44:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan's industrial production index increased by 1.97 percent month on month and by 22.95 percent year on year in June this year, according to the country's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan's seasonally adjusted industrial production index rose by 2.68 percent month on month and by 19.89 percent year on year.

In the given month, output in the country's basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 6.71 percent month on month, while fabricated metal product manufacturing output increased by 5.43 percent. On a year-on-year basis, basic metal manufacturing output rose by 7.43 percent and fabricated metal product manufacturing output increased by 27.90 percent.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's machinery and equipment manufacturing output decreased by 1.72 percent year on year in June, while automotive industry output rose by 4.21 percent.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Production 

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