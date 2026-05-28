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Taiwan’s basic metal output down 1.82 percent in Apr 2026 from Mar

Thursday, 28 May 2026 10:04:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in April this year decreased by 6.37 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 14.16 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month increased by 0.45 percent month on month and by 13.92 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector dropped by 1.82 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 0.45 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in April output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 2.08 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector advanced by 5.87 percent.

Meanwhile, in April, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry rose by 9.69 percent, while output in the automotive industry moved down by 2.93 percent, both year on year.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Production 

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