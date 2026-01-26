Taiwan’s basic metal output up 5.36 percent in Dec 2025 from Nov

Taiwan’s industrial production index in December last year rose by 11.01 percent compared to the previous month and by 21.57 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month increased by 5.80 percent month on month and by 18.12 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector increased by 5.36 percent and output of metal product manufacturing advanced by 11.16 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in December output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 9.56 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector decreased by 3.49 percent.

Meanwhile, in December, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 1.60 percent, while output in the automotive industry declined by 1.57 percent, both year on year.