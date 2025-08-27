Taiwan’s basic metal output down 3.02 percent in July 2025 from June

Taiwan’s industrial production index in July this year rose by 2.12 percent compared to the previous month and by 18.11 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month decreased by 1.40 percent month on month and advanced by 18.44 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 3.02 percent and output of metal product manufacturing rose by 4.67 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in July output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 6.17 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 8.64 percent.

Meanwhile, in July, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 7.62 percent, while output in the automotive industry moved down by two percent, both year on year.