Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 8.8 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Wednesday, 24 December 2025 15:50:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in November this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.94 billion, decreasing by 0.5 percent compared to November 2024 and up by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month. In November, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 2.3 increase month on month.

In the January-November period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders decreased by 8.8 percent year on year to $21.09 billion.


