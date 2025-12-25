Taiwan’s basic metal output down 4.05 percent in Nov 2025 from Oct

Taiwan’s industrial production index in November this year rose by 3.97 percent compared to the previous month and by 16.42 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month increased by 4.84 percent month on month and by 16.27 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 4.05 percent and output of metal product manufacturing remained unchanged, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in November output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 10.79 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector decreased by 7.78 percent.

Meanwhile, in November, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 4.26 percent, while output in the automotive industry declined by 14.22 percent, both year on year.