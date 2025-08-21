Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.9 percent in Jan-July 2025

According to the statistics released by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, in July this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.89 billion, decreasing by 12.6 percent compared to July 2024 and increasing by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month. In June, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 4.4 decrease month on month.

In the January-July period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders decreased by 9.9 percent year on year to $13.51 billion.