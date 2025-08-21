 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Taiwan’s...

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.9 percent in Jan-July 2025

Thursday, 21 August 2025 12:02:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, in July this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.89 billion, decreasing by 12.6 percent compared to July 2024 and increasing by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month. In June, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 4.4 decrease month on month.

In the January-July period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders decreased by 9.9 percent year on year to $13.51 billion.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Production 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 8.09 percent in June 2025 from May

24 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.5 percent in H1 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.32 percent in May 2025

26 Jun | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.4 percent in January-May

23 Jun | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 2.17 percent in Apr from Mar

26 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down nine percent in January-April

21 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 13.10 percent in Mar from Feb

25 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 8.3 percent in January-March

23 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 3.45 percent in Feb from Jan

26 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 10.7 percent in January-February

24 Mar | Steel News