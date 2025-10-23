Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.5 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in September this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.87 billion, increasing by 1.7 percent compared to August 2024 and down by 6.3 percent compared to the previous month. In August, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 9.3 decrease month on month.

In the January-September period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders decreased by 9.5 percent year on year to $17.23 billion.