Taiwan’s basic metal output up 5.33 percent in August 2025 from July

Taiwan’s industrial production index in August this year rose by 2.84 percent compared to the previous month and by 14.41 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month increased by 0.55 percent month on month and by 14.30 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector grew by 5.33 percent and output of metal product manufacturing fell by 2.60 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in August output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 0.69 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector dropped by 1.41 percent.

Meanwhile, in August, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 1.24 percent, while output in the automotive industry moved down by 11.95 percent, both year on year.