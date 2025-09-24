 |  Login 
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.9 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 14:16:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in August this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.84 billion, decreasing by 9.3 percent compared to August 2024 and by 2.6 percent compared to the previous month. In July, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 0.6 increase month on month.

In the January-August period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders decreased by 9.9 percent year on year to $15.36 billion.


