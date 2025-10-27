 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Taiwan’s...

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 2.40 percent in Sept 2025 from Aug

Monday, 27 October 2025 15:02:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in September this year dropped by 1.05 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 15.48 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month decreased by 0.12 percent month on month and moved up by 13.29 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 2.40 percent and output of metal product manufacturing rose by 1.40 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in September output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 2.63 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 5.93 percent.

Meanwhile, in September, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 6.03 percent, while output in the automotive industry advanced by 10.71 percent, both year on year.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Production 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.5 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

23 Oct | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 5.33 percent in August 2025 from July

26 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.9 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

24 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 3.02 percent in July 2025 from June

27 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.9 percent in Jan-July 2025

21 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 8.09 percent in June 2025 from May

24 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.5 percent in H1 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.32 percent in May 2025

26 Jun | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.4 percent in January-May

23 Jun | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 2.17 percent in Apr from Mar

26 May | Steel News