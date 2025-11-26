Taiwan’s basic metal output down 1.17 percent in Oct 2025 from Sept

Taiwan’s industrial production index in October this year dropped by 1.03 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 14.50 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month decreased by 0.89 percent month on month and moved up by 14.0 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 1.17 percent and output of metal product manufacturing dropped by 6.06 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in October output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 2.89 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector decreased by 1.16 percent.

Meanwhile, in October, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 7.11 percent, while output in the automotive industry declined by 8.05 percent, both year on year.